AVN 62.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
BAFL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.4%)
EPCL 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
NETSOL 78.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
OGDC 84.27 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.02%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 78.14 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (4.75%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.26%)
TELE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
TPLP 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 101.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.14%)
UNITY 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,835 Increased By 36.1 (0.95%)
BR30 13,768 Increased By 198.3 (1.46%)
KSE100 38,810 Increased By 366.8 (0.95%)
KSE30 14,396 Increased By 130 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars buoyed by risk-on rally, yen selling

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 12:02pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were targetting multi-month highs on Tuesday, as investors piled back into risky assets on easing recession fears and a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while inflows from the Japanese yen also helped.

The Aussie was standing tall at $0.7040, after surging 0.9% overnight to break past the resistance level of 70 cents, driven by a tech rally on Wall Street.

It is now eyeing the five-month peak of $0.7064 hit just last week.

The kiwi was hovering at $0.6505, just a touch below the seven-month high of $0.6530 also struck last week.

Since the start of the year, markets have leaped ahead, driven by China’s faster-than-expected reopening, signs that inflation have eased and less aggressive tightening from major central banks.

The strong gains in the Aussie this year had led analysts at the National Australia Bank to revise up its forecast and expect the currency could hit $0.71 by the end of the first quarter and $0.74 by the end of the year.

Australia, NZ dollars a tad firmer; all eyes on local CPI

“Any significant deterioration in risk sentiment represents a downside risk to AUD and one source of volatility,” they said in a note, adding that the Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to be a major influence on the currency if it delivers the two more 25 basis point hikes as expected. Yen selling also helped the Aussie and the kiwi recover in the past few sessions.

The Australian dollar advanced 1.1% to 91.85 yen, while the kiwi also jumped 0.8% to 84.7 yen, strongest since late December.

A private survey on Tuesday added to signs that inflation has likely peaked in Australia.

Markets are still inclined to think the central bank will raise its 3.1% cash rate by another quarter point, but they have also priced in a 40% chance it will pause, given that interest rates have climbed by 300 basis points since May.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars buoyed by risk-on rally, yen selling

Intra-day update: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Policy rate hike unlikely to appease IMF: economists

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 550 points

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Read more stories