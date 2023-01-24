AVN 64.64 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.42%)
BAFL 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
DGKC 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.9%)
EPCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
FCCL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.59%)
FFL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.73%)
GGL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.97%)
HUBC 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.04%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 83.61 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.92%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.42%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.39%)
PPL 78.18 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (4.8%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.79%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8.38%)
TPLP 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.47%)
TRG 108.22 Increased By ▲ 7.96 (7.94%)
UNITY 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

  • Currency loses Re0.25 to close at 230.40 in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 03:56pm
Follow us

Pakistani rupee maintained its downward trend against the US dollar for the 25th consecutive session, as it depreciated 0.11% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee declined by Re0.25 to close at 230.40. During the ongoing fiscal year, the rupee has depreciated 11.23% against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 24th successive session against the US dollar to settle at 230.15 after a decrease of Re0.48 or 0.21%.

In line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP on Monday announced an interest rate hike of 100 basis points, taking it to 17%. This is the highest level of the key policy rate since October 1997.

The SBP also said it has completed its investigation over alleged exchange-rate manipulation by commercial banks in the country, and will put forth the decision in a matter of “days” after consultations on whether the apparent penalty is to be pursued from a regulatory or fiscal standpoint.

Moreover, the central bank also suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of eleven outlets of eight Exchange Companies, for seven to fifteen days due to violations of regulatory instructions. The SBP said all eleven outlets have been restricted from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

Globally, the dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a US recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher in Asian trade on Tuesday amid hopes of a fuel demand recovery from top importer China, although concerns about a slowdown in the US economy capped gains.

forex SBP MPC currency Dollar rate oil price Exchange rate US dollar index rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

SBP fixes target of Rs30bn for PM’s Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Scheme

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Major Gulf markets rise as easing recession fears lift risk-on mood

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' set to release in India

Policy rate hike unlikely to appease IMF: economists

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

Read more stories