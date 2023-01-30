AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (5.44%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
NETSOL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.28%)
OGDC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.47%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.61%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.72%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,044 Increased By 18.1 (0.45%)
BR30 14,496 Increased By 93.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,589 Increased By 138.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,169 Increased By 59.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars drift lower ahead of expected flurry of rate hikes

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:21am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted lower on Monday at the start of a week packed with central bank rate decisions and US data releases that will be watched closely by traders trying to discern the path of future interest rate rises.

The Aussie eased 0.2% at $0.7095, having jumped 2.0% the previous week to reach highs not seen since June.

It now faces resistance at last week’s top of $0.7142, with support at $0.7063.

The kiwi dollar was hovering at $0.6493, having firmed 0.3% last week.

It faces resistance at $0.6530, with support around $0.6458.

Trading was cautious ahead of policy meetings from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) later this week.

Investors are confident the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by 50 basis points hikes from the Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Any deviation from the script would shock markets.

Australia, NZ dollars a tad firmer; all eyes on local CPI

US payrolls data, the employment cost index and various ISM surveys could also move markets. Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, forecasts the Aussie dollar will keep trending up into a range of $0.72 and $0.73 this week.

The US dollar is likely to be volatile this week and its index against six major currencies could dip below 100 points for the first time since April 2022, he added.

China returned from a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, with local shares cheering a strong rebound in consumption after Beijing dropped all COVID-19 curbs in December.

Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year, though the number of journeys was still only half of pre-pandemic levels.

The yield on three-year bonds hovered at 3.19%, after surging 21 basis points the prior week, while the yield on 10-year bonds stood at 3.569%, after jumping 17.8 basis points the previous week.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars drift lower ahead of expected flurry of rate hikes

Intra-day update: rupee continues to sustain losses against US dollar

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Read more stories