AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

11 seminary students killed as boat capsizes

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Eleven students of a religious seminary died in a tragic boat capsized accident in Tanda Dam, Kohat while 17 were rescued by the divers of Rescue 1122 on Sunday. The boat was carrying 25 students.

Four of the rescue students have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Kohat.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, the teams of Rescue 1122 from Kohat, Peshawar, Karak and Hangu rushed to Tanda Dam and started rescue operation. Seven ambulances, 4 boats, 2 recovery vehicles and more than 40 personnel of the Rescue 1122 are participating in the rescue operation.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the accident and good wishes for secured recovery of the drowned persons. The Chief Minister directed the district administration and rescue agencies for starting rescue operation on emergency basis and utilization of all available resources for the recovery of drowned students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Students Rescue 1122 Kohat boat capsized accident

Comments

1000 characters

11 seminary students killed as boat capsizes

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories