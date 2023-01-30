11 seminary students killed as boat capsizes

PESHAWAR: Eleven students of a religious seminary died in a tragic boat capsized accident in Tanda Dam, Kohat while 17 were rescued by the divers of Rescue 1122 on Sunday. The boat was carrying 25 students.

Four of the rescue students have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Kohat.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, the teams of Rescue 1122 from Kohat, Peshawar, Karak and Hangu rushed to Tanda Dam and started rescue operation. Seven ambulances, 4 boats, 2 recovery vehicles and more than 40 personnel of the Rescue 1122 are participating in the rescue operation.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the accident and good wishes for secured recovery of the drowned persons. The Chief Minister directed the district administration and rescue agencies for starting rescue operation on emergency basis and utilization of all available resources for the recovery of drowned students.

