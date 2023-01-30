CM wants process for recruiting police martyrs’ children simplified

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi became a voice for the children of police martyrs on account of sacrificing their lives for the security of people.

The caretaker CM ordered to simplify departmental induction procedure for the children of police martyrs. On the direction of Caretaker CM it was decided to award 10 extra numbers to the children of police martyrs appearing on open merit during departmental induction.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi apprised that rules will further be eased regarding departmental induction of police martyrs children and in case of non- availability of a seat in the concerned district the children of police martyrs can be inducted in some other district.

It was also decided to enhance assistance package of brave ghazis for getting disabled during performing their duties and fighting against anti-social elements.

On the direction of Caretaker CM Inspector General of Police has constituted a three member committee to be headed by DIG Establishment, DIG Operations and DIG IT. The committee after formulating its recommendations within seven days will submit them in the next meeting of the Executive Board.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that it is due right of the families of martyrs to grant them respect and dignity owing to sacrifices being laid down by the brave martyrs of our dear homeland. The CM directed to dispose of pending financial assistance cases of martyrs’ families at the earliest adding that arrangement of funds will be made forthwith to ensure financial assistance payment to the families of martyrs without any delay.

He outlined that system will further be streamlined to enable the children of martyrs to acquire higher education and an admission policy will be chalked out in quality educational institutions of relevant districts for martyrs’ children.

He directed to make admission arrangements for the children of martyrs in the best medical, engineering, computer sciences and other quality educational institutions on preferential basis. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana met with the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office. Inspector General of Police gave him a briefing with regard to simplifying departmental induction procedure for the martyrs’ children.

