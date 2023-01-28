AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed to raise the federal excise duty (FED) on imported and locally-assembled motor vehicles through the promulgation of the Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance to generate additional revenue in ‘mini-budget’.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Friday that the revenue generation measure under consideration is to rationalise the rates of the FED on imported and locally-assembled motor vehicles.

In this connection, working is being done by the FBR to finalise the revenue impact of the raise in the FED on vehicles, depending on the engine capacity of imported and locally-manufactured vehicles. However, the proposal has yet to be approved by the government.

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

The FBR has drafted two proposals to raise the FED on cigarettes through the Presidential Ordinance. However, the proposals have not been finalised yet. The first proposal is to raise FED by Rs200 for the existing slabs of cigarettes. The second proposal is to raise the FED by Rs500 in both the existing tiers of cigarettes. The proposal is to add additional FED in the existing rates of the FED applicable for both slabs of cigarettes.

Presently, the rate of the FED for Tier-I (slab 1) is Rs6,500 per 1,000 cigarettes and the FED rate on Tier-II (slab-2) for Rs2,050 per 1,000 cigarettes.

From January 16, 2022, the FBR had revised upward the FED rates after the implementation of the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.

Through S No 55, 55B, 55C and 55D of Table-1 of the First Schedule to the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the rates of FED on imported, locally-manufactured motorcars/SUVs, imported and locally-manufactured double cabin were provided respectively. In order to rationalise the existing rates of FED on vehicles last year, an increase in various slabs were made from January 16, 2022, through the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

imports FBR Federal Excise Duty auto sector Motor Vehicles customs duty mini budget tax on cigarettes motor vehicles tax Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance Pakistan's auto sector manufacturing of vehicles locally assembled motor vehicles

Comments

1000 characters

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

TAL JV allowed to sell Mamikhel gas

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

Read more stories