AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: One of Shakespeare’s great lines

“So where is Dar sahib?” “Let the poor guy be.” “Why? I have it on good authority that he talks to Nawaz...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

“So where is Dar sahib?”

“Let the poor guy be.”

“Why? I have it on good authority that he talks to Nawaz Sharif daily and he has successfully convinced Nawaz Sharif that the policy to lift the cap on the interbank rupee was not a good one and Nawaz Sharif has issued a notification to the effect that all, barring none, are to defend Dar.”

“But the policy of an interbank rate 35 to 45 rupees lower than the open market rate at which dollars were actually available was abandoned on Thursday.”

“No matter, it’s those dratted speculators who will soon have their tails between their legs…”

“Hey don’t get personal.”

“OK with their caps held humbly in their hands.”

“The only one I know who favours head coverings is the Prime Minister.”

“What?”

“He has all types of hats/caps — hunting hats, balaclavas, baseball caps, berets, bowler hats…”

“What about a bonnet?”

“Back off — the poor guy maybe sitting in the most expensive real estate in Islamabad but he is struggling to accommodate a team selected by Big Brother who seem to be focused on undermining him at every step of the way.”

“Yeah there is the Man With No Portfolio, the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless, The Trainer…”

“Ah but there is one who has a portfolio, has a name, is not a trainer…”

“Hmmm, but as I said before his success is to be supported, such has been ordered by Big Brother.”

“Excuse me but can we add failure with success.”

“Failure is not a word to be used for any member of the Sharif family — by blood or by marriage, and anyone, I repeat anyone who uses it, may as well go home to roost.”

“Hmmm, to roost perchance to dream.”

“Don’t wreck Shakespeare’s great line, which is to sleep, perchance to dream.”

“Hey I am merely improvising — roost is reminiscent of a rooster for me and in this context I reckon it is more appropriate than sleep.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Dollar US dollar Rupee PKR PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: One of Shakespeare’s great lines

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

TAL JV allowed to sell Mamikhel gas

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Read more stories