PARTLY FACETIOUS: One of Shakespeare’s great lines

“So where is Dar sahib?”

“Let the poor guy be.”

“Why? I have it on good authority that he talks to Nawaz Sharif daily and he has successfully convinced Nawaz Sharif that the policy to lift the cap on the interbank rupee was not a good one and Nawaz Sharif has issued a notification to the effect that all, barring none, are to defend Dar.”

“But the policy of an interbank rate 35 to 45 rupees lower than the open market rate at which dollars were actually available was abandoned on Thursday.”

“No matter, it’s those dratted speculators who will soon have their tails between their legs…”

“Hey don’t get personal.”

“OK with their caps held humbly in their hands.”

“The only one I know who favours head coverings is the Prime Minister.”

“What?”

“He has all types of hats/caps — hunting hats, balaclavas, baseball caps, berets, bowler hats…”

“What about a bonnet?”

“Back off — the poor guy maybe sitting in the most expensive real estate in Islamabad but he is struggling to accommodate a team selected by Big Brother who seem to be focused on undermining him at every step of the way.”

“Yeah there is the Man With No Portfolio, the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless, The Trainer…”

“Ah but there is one who has a portfolio, has a name, is not a trainer…”

“Hmmm, but as I said before his success is to be supported, such has been ordered by Big Brother.”

“Excuse me but can we add failure with success.”

“Failure is not a word to be used for any member of the Sharif family — by blood or by marriage, and anyone, I repeat anyone who uses it, may as well go home to roost.”

“Hmmm, to roost perchance to dream.”

“Don’t wreck Shakespeare’s great line, which is to sleep, perchance to dream.”

“Hey I am merely improvising — roost is reminiscent of a rooster for me and in this context I reckon it is more appropriate than sleep.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

