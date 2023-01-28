AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Pakistan condemns atrocities by Israeli occupation forces

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, and urged the international community to assume its responsibility in bringing illegal incursions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

“Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several innocent Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and injuring at least 20 others,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It stated that Pakistan denounces the spate of reprehensible, cold-blooded and murderous attacks that have already killed 30 Palestinians this month. “Pakistan calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in bringing these illegal incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people,” it added.

