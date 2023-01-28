Caretaker CM Punjab assigns portfolios to eight ministers

LAHORE: The interim Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has assigned portfolios to the eight members’ caretaker Provincial Ministers, who took oath on Thursday night.

As per notification, S.M Tanveer has been given the portfolio of Minister of Energy and Industries, Dr. Javaid Akram Specialized Healthcare Department, Ibrahim Murad Local Government, Bilal Afzal Communications & Works and Excise, Dr. Jamal Nasir Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Mansoor Qadir Higher Education and Schools Education, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir Zakat, Auqaf and Religious Affair while Amir Mir has been assigned the portfolio of Information and Culture.

Caretaker CM Syed Mohsin Naqvi said that the Punjab interim set up is completely non-political and impartial and its responsibility is to hold fair and free elections. He vowed to fulfill this national responsibility by holding elections in a peaceful environment. Moreover, the first meeting of the Caretaker Punjab cabinet will be held here in the Chief Minister’s House Saturday.

All the provincial ministers and secretaries of the departments will attend the meeting, which will discuss important administrative issues.

