Jan 27, 2023
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples gain

Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday, lifted by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks. The CSE All Share index...
Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 05:06pm
Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday, lifted by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index rose 0.36% to 8,958.79.

The index rose ~2.8% for the week.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC and Lanka IOC PLC were the biggest boosts to the index on Friday, up 2% and 3.2%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, communication services weigh

The trading volume of shares for the CSE All Share index rose to 58.1 million from 41 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.94 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.36 million) from 1.23 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 192.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 1.81 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

