HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended a holiday-shortened week with another advance Friday, in line with a rally across Asia following forecast-beating US economic growth data that eased recession fears.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 percent, or 122.12 points, to 22,688.90.

Hong Kong stocks hit 9-month high on lunar new year rush

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for the Lunar New Year break.