AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.22%)
BAFL 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.59%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.7%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (8.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
DGKC 44.45 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.1%)
EPCL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.39%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.63%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
HUBC 62.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.91%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
KEL 2.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.6%)
MLCF 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.76%)
NETSOL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.93%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.1%)
PPL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
TPLP 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.29%)
TRG 113.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.71%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.09%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 125.8 (3.18%)
BR30 14,519 Increased By 295.9 (2.08%)
KSE100 40,870 Increased By 1085.2 (2.73%)
KSE30 15,217 Increased By 416.5 (2.81%)
Hong Kong stocks hit 9-month high on lunar new year rush

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 11:26am
Hong Kong shares jumped on Thursday, on course to mark a gain on the first day of trade in the year of the rabbit, with local stock catching up to gains in other markets as trade resumed after the three-day Lunar New Year holiday.

Mainland China markets are due to resume on Monday.

** The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged to as high as 22,475.11, the highest level since April 4, 2022, while the Chinese H-shares Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.2% to 7,651.12, the highest since July 5.

** At the midday break, Hang Seng Index rose 1.7% to 22,426.13 and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 2.1% at 7,636.90.

** Sands China leads rise in Macau casinos stocks on Lunar New Year rush.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.85% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.31%.

Asian shares scale fresh 7-month high as Hong Kong trade resumes

** The top gainers among H-shares were Li Auto Inc , up 10.69%, followed by Xiaomi Corp, gaining 9.27%, and Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, up by 6.64%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Feihe Ltd, which has fallen 2.39%, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which has lost 1.28%, and Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, down by 0.83%.

** Hang Seng TECH Index jumped 3.2%, the IT sector rose 2.4% and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index surged 3.1%

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xiaomi Corp , up 9.27%, while the biggest loser was Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, which was down 3.98%.

