AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.49%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.27%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.85%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 63.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.17%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.58%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
OGDC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.6%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
UNITY 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,058 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.4%)
BR30 14,470 Decreased By -55 (-0.38%)
KSE100 40,721 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,183 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may bounce more towards 3,888 ringgit

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 09:28am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce more towards 3,888 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilization around the support of 3,721 ringgit, the Dec. 12, 2022 low. The deep fall on Wednesday was sharp but deceiving.

Even though it briefly extended below a key support of 3,796 ringgit, the subsequent bounce from 3,721 ringgit strongly suggests a false break below 3,796 ringgit. The bounce from 3,721 ringgit to the Jan.

3 high of 4,276 ringgit was pretty decent. The current bounce is likely to extend into 3,888-3,980 ringgit range, even if it is going to be much weaker. A fall below 3,721 ringgit could be extended into 3,606-3,683 ringgit range.

Palm oil may test support at 3,683 ringgit

On the daily chart, the pause of the drop has much to do with a support at 3,708 ringgit. It is too bold to presume the development of a flat pattern, which suggests a rise to 4,196 ringgit. However, a realistic target zone of 3,859-4,009 ringgit might be easily fulfilled.

A break below 3,708 ringgit could open the way towards 3,521 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may bounce more towards 3,888 ringgit

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

IMF team to arrive on 31st

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

Read more stories