Gwadar Port Authority: Senate body informed about ‘two-NOC’ impediment

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was informed that two NOCs are required for visiting Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

The meeting of the committee presided over by Senator Rubina Khalid was informed by the chairman GPA that the issue of two NOCs is a genuine problem and is needed to be resolved on a priority basis.

A member of the committee said that if there is no permission without federal and provincial NOCs, then how the government can expect huge investment.

The chairman of the committee also indicated to hold a meeting of the committee in Karachi, wherein, the relevant secretaries of the provincial and federal departments will be invited to coordinate for increasing exports of fishing after secretary Maritime Affairs said that this could be a big way to reduce poverty. The secretary promised to the committee that he would bring a study before the committee in this regard.

The committee meeting reviewed the budget allocated and its utilisation by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and allied departments during the first six months of the financial year, 2022-23.

The committee sought a detailed briefing on the measures and plans taken regarding the development of fisheries in the country. Senator Dinesh Kumar raised a question regarding the European Union’s ban on Pakistan’s fishery products.

On this matter, the committee was informed that two companies are sending their products to European countries and they are trying to get more people to send products to Europe. Due to a lack of facilities to meet the European standard, the relevant departments have not been able to export many products.

The committee was informed that Karachi Fish Harbor belongs to Sindh government and federal government jurisdiction comes after many miles.

The meeting was further informed that the Korangi Fish Harbor project is under consideration by the federal government.

The secretary Marine Affairs stated that for the development of fisheries in Pakistan, the World Bank has conducted a study called “Blue Economy” and keeping this in mind, work can be done for the development of fisheries.

Senator Saifullah Abro expressed serious concerns over the increase in the construction cost of Korangi Fish Harbor from Rs 784 million to Rs 4 billion and the meeting was informed that the work on the project could not be started because no money has yet been received.

Senator Kauda Babar said that the world is moving towards fish farming but there was no thinking in Pakistan in this regard. He added that there is a need for the country to move toward farming of fish.

On the issue of the announcement of boats for the fishermen of Gwadar by the prime minister, the meeting was informed that Rs 820 million has been received from the federal government and the money would be paid as cash to the fishermen due to the non-availability of engines in the market,

The committee was briefed by the chairman of Karachi Port Trust about the revenue, expenditure and development plans of the KPT. Regarding expenses, it was reported that 90 percent of the KPT’s budget is utilised for payment to the labour and salaries.

Senator Saifullah Abro inquired about the reason for not having a development budget and was told that the tariff of KPT has not been increased since 1996.

Secretary Maritime Affairs further said that a new tariff will be introduced in a week, after whichin the first year Rs1 billion is expected in revenue and in the subsequent year Rs5-6 billion will be available to the KPT annually.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Saifullah Abro, Kauda Babar, Dinesh Kumar, Naseema Ehsan, Muhammad Akram, Abida Muhammad Azim, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Chairman Karachi Port Trust, and other officials.

