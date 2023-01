KYIV: One person was killed and two were wounded after a Russian missile hit non-residential buildings in the south of Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

“The casualties have been hospitalised by medics,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian military says destroyed 24 Russian drones, warns of more attacks

Russia launched a wave of missiles at Ukraine during rush hour on Thursday morning, officials said.