Hundreds of students attend AEO’s education expo in Lahore

LAHORE: With the world moving back to normal, it is heartening that the borders of all the top study destinations have reopened. It is the best time that the students gear-up and start preparing themselves to realize their dreams to study at top ranked international universities.

Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expos providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan.

This January once again AEO’s 43rd Global Education Expo is being organised across 10 major cities of Pakistan i.e., Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad.

The first exhibition of the series was successfully held today in Lahore at a local hotel. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities.

The participants appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of a perfect platform offering free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

