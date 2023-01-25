AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.72%)
BAFL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.18%)
BOP 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.47%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.11%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.21%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.27%)
HUBC 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
MLCF 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.51%)
NETSOL 84.90 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.54%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 80.25 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.65%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.63%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.14%)
TRG 111.16 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.72%)
UNITY 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,957 Increased By 83.6 (2.16%)
BR30 14,252 Increased By 254.4 (1.82%)
KSE100 39,782 Increased By 725.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 14,792 Increased By 303.2 (2.09%)
Door open for Stokes to end ODI retirement and play World Cup

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 02:19pm
LONDON: The door is open for test captain Ben Stokes to end his retirement from one-day internationals and join England’s title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year, white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

Stokes was named Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final when England beat New Zealand at Lord’s and was their top-scorer in the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

He decided to quit one-day cricket last year citing his workload but Mott said he would be happy to discuss the situation if things changed ahead of the World Cup in October-November. “The door is always open for a player of that quality but we are also very aware that his main focus is red-ball cricket as the captain,” Mott told reporters ahead of the three-match ODI series in South Africa beginning on Friday.

“We respect that and when he’s ready to chat, we’ll do that.” Mott said he had discussed the issue with limited-overs captain Jos Buttler and director of England men’s cricket Rob Key and they had not set a cut-off date for Stokes to make up his mind. “… we need to keep a really flexible, open mind to players and when we sit down to pick that 15 for the World Cup, we want to pick the best players possible,” he added.

Opener Gill’s maturity impresses India captain Rohit

Ahead of the series against South Africa, Mott said fit-again speedster Jofra Archer was “frothing to play” after nearly two years on the sidelines.

“Having watched him from a distance, I think he’s one of the most exciting things to have happened in cricket for the last decade,” Mott said. “The best thing I can say is that we have a general plan of what it (Archer’s schedule) might look like. “We will work through it with him, see how his body is coping. I definitely think he is a high priority and he will be managed as well as possible.”

