AVN 64.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.39%)
EPCL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.08%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.17%)
HUBC 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.48%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.56%)
NETSOL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.77%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.39%)
PRL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.33%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
TPLP 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
TRG 111.67 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.19%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 3,959 Increased By 85.7 (2.21%)
BR30 14,258 Increased By 259.7 (1.86%)
KSE100 39,800 Increased By 744.3 (1.91%)
KSE30 14,810 Increased By 321.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Noel stays cool to take Schladming slalom

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2023 10:55am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SCHLADMING: Frenchman Clement Noel surged through the field on the second run to edge to victory and banish doubts in the World Cup slalom in Schladming, Austria, on Tuesday.

“It erases the worries,” he said after his first victory of the season in which he had finished only three of his previous seven slaloms and recorded one third-place finish.

The annual ‘Nightrace’ draws a crowd of some 45,000 to the Planai, a natural arena in the Styrian Alps.

On a misty evening, Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen led after the first run, 0.21sec ahead of local favourite Manuel Feller.

Noel, the reigning Olympic champion, was seventh, 0.77 seconds off the lead.

In the second run, with the slowest finishers from the first run going first, the times deteriorated with the snow.

Noel was only eighth fastest, but it was enough to leap into top spot. The time held up, by a tiny margin, as the skiers who followed struggled to maintain their line and rhythm on an icy surface.

Noel finished in a combined time of 1min 48.97sec, a slim 0.07sec ahead of Swiss Ramon Zenhaeusern.

“It feels really good, in the second run I managed to put things in the right order, to be in the fight, in the moment, natural, not thinking too much,” Noel said.

“My skiing was looser, more fluid.”

“That’s how I should ski but when you don’t have 100 per cent confidence sometimes you can’t ski like that.

“I never really doubted that I had the level to come back among the best, but I was frustrated by this beginning of the season where everything was going in the wrong direction. Kind of like last year, so I felt like I wasn’t learning from my mistakes.”

Norwegian Lucas Braathen was third at 0.38, and Feller dropped off the podium to fourth.

The tenth World Cup victory of Noel’s career comes as the 25-year-old prepares for the world championships on home snow in Courchevel and Meribel from February 6-19.

Clement Noel

Comments

1000 characters

Noel stays cool to take Schladming slalom

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Read more stories