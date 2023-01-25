Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 72,435 tonnes of cargo comprising 41,341 tonnes of import cargo and 31,094 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 41,341 comprised of 23,231 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,276 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,155 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 9,109 tonnes of Wheat & 1,570 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,094 tonnes comprised of 20,390 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 205 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,096 tonnes of Cement, 703 tonnes of Rice & 5,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3744 containers comprising of 1580 containers import and 2164 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 383 of 20’s and 539 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 57 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 419 of 20’s and 206 of 40’s loaded containers while 331 of 20’s and 501 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, Hyundai Singapore, Mohar, Cosco Antwerp and V Atlas have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, Duzgit Integrity, De Xin Sheng Xiang, Green Pole, Shun Fu Xing, Hanyu Azalea, Stephanie C and Ssl Brahmaputra have sailed at Karachi Port.

