AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 72,435 tonnes of cargo comprising 41,341 tonnes of import cargo and 31,094 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 41,341 comprised of 23,231 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,276 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,155 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 9,109 tonnes of Wheat & 1,570 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,094 tonnes comprised of 20,390 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 205 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,096 tonnes of Cement, 703 tonnes of Rice & 5,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3744 containers comprising of 1580 containers import and 2164 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 383 of 20’s and 539 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 57 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 419 of 20’s and 206 of 40’s loaded containers while 331 of 20’s and 501 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, Hyundai Singapore, Mohar, Cosco Antwerp and V Atlas have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, Duzgit Integrity, De Xin Sheng Xiang, Green Pole, Shun Fu Xing, Hanyu Azalea, Stephanie C and Ssl Brahmaputra have sailed at Karachi Port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Read more stories