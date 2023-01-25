KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
218,825,931 134,567,688 7,266,275,837 3,717,491,754
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 617,404,243 (528,676,287) 88,727,955
Local Individuals 8,582,165,710 (8,025,238,971) 556,926,738
Local Corporates 4,158,564,064 (4,804,218,758) (645,654,693)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments