PM felicitates Naqvi on becoming Punjab’s caretaker CM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended felicitations to Mohsin Naqvi on his appointment as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The prime minister in a statement welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and expressed confidence that all requisites for holding a free, fair, and impartial election would be fulfilled.

“As the President of the Muslim League (Nawaz), I welcome the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi and pray that he succeeds in fulfilling this responsibility as per law and constitution,” he said.

The ECP on Sunday appointed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

A meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja picked Naqvi from among four nominees – two from the government and two from the opposition – already received by the ECP.

The ECP finalised the name of Mohsin Naqvi after keenly observing and discussing the profile.