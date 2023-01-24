Religious scholars describe armed campaign as open rebellion, forbidden

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholars from different schools of thought from across the country on Monday issued a unanimous decree, declaring any armed campaign against Pakistan as an open rebellion, illegal and forbidden. The unanimous religious decree was issued in “Paigham-e-Pakistan National Conference on ‘Countering Violent Extremism, Radicalism and Hate Speech’, held here at the International Islamic University on Monday.

According to a statement issued after the moot, the “Charter of Unity” conference brought together renowned religious scholars, belonging to different school of thoughts from across the country.

“The scholars issued their unanimous decree regarding the narrative of Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), reiterating that Pakistan is an Islamic state and the Constitution of Pakistan testifies to the Islamic nature of Pakistan,” it stated.

It added that the Constitution of Pakistan is a document which cannot be found in any other country.

“Any armed campaign against Pakistan is open rebellion, illegal and forbidden,” it added.

In his virtual address to the conference, renowned scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usman who had earlier visited Kabul to hold talks with the TTP, said that he had spoken with TTP’s current chief Mufti Noor Wali and his other colleagues for about 45 minutes.

“Mufti Noor Wali’s anti-Pakistan fatwa/stance is totally wrong. Mufti Noor Wali and his colleagues should recognize Pakistan as an Islamic state,” he stated.

“Fighting against national security agencies and carrying out anti-state activities come under mutiny and it has nothing to do with Jihad,” he added.

In the statement, another unnamed cleric was quoted to have stated that Mufti Noor Wali and TTP have not spared children, women and scholars for the last 20 years. This was done even Noor Wali himself had promised that they will not take the arms.”

“We have provided guidance to Noor Wali and the TTP. When we have provided them with guidance, the why they opted for further demands?” the cleric was further quoted in the statement.

It further stated that Noor Wali and TTP have no justification to say that they were not provided any guidance.

“Scholars have already issued a fatwa [religious decree] in the form of the Message of Pakistan in the past,” it added.

