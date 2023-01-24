AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Business & Finance

Amazon launches air freight service in India

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 07:11am
BENGALURU: Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets.

India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air. The Seattle-headquartered firm, which started the service in 2016 in the US, operates a network of over 110 jets that fly to over 70 locations worldwide.

Amazon has tied up with Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier, which will use a lone Boeing 737-800 jet to fly shipments, the company said in a statement. Quikjet will transport Amazon customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, Amazon said in a press release.

The books-to-boots online retailer, which competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart in India, said the launch of Amazon Air would support over 1.1 million sellers in the country.

India Flipkart Amazon.com Amazon.com Inc air freight service

