Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

An anti-terrorism court on Monday acquitted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-Malir Rao Anwar in a case pertaining to the killing of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged encounter in 2018 in Karachi, reported Aaj News.

Mehsud was killed by then SSP-Malir Rao Anwar. The incident attracted massive attention from the public and the civil society and sparked large-scale protests against the failure of law enforcement agencies to arrest Rao who was criticised for having “killed Mehsud under the guise of a fake encounter”.

The court stated on Monday that evidence in the case was inadequate and “prosecution was unable to prove the accusations against the accused”.

Speaking outside the court after attaining acquittal, Rao said “this is the victory of justice”.

“A bogus case was registered against me but the court gave me justice,” he said.

“The fake case concluded today. The name of the victim was not Naqeebullah rather it was Naseemullah and the photo that has been circulating on media is a wrong one.”

“He was a wanted man and advertisements seeking his location were published in newspapers along with his picture. We have his original ID card that we submitted to the court.”

Rao stated that he will request reinstatement in the law enforcement authority.

“I will once again serve my city,” he said.

The court will issue a detailed verdict later during the day.

SSP Rao Anwar removed from post over Naqeebullah’s killing

The verdict of the case was reserved on January 14.

Mehsud, who hailed from South Waziristan and resided in Karachi in 2018, was an aspiring model. Rao had earlier linked Mehsud to the “Islamic State and Taliban”.

Rao Anwar arrested from SC in Naqeebullah’s murder case

A case was registered against Rao in 2019 but he has denied the accusations. Subsequently, Rao was removed from his post and arrested on the directive of the Supreme Court. His name was placed on the Exit Control List.