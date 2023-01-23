AVN 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
EPCL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
FCCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.08%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.18%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.03%)
TRG 101.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.97%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,800 Increased By 3.9 (0.1%)
BR30 13,559 Increased By 144.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 38,437 Increased By 29.2 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,281 Increased By 58.5 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Amazon launches air freight service in India

Reuters Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 02:15pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets.

India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air.

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

The Seattle-headquartered firm, which started the service in 2016 in the US, operates a network of over 110 jets that fly to over 70 locations worldwide.

Amazon has tied up with Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier, which will use a lone Boeing 737-800 jet to fly shipments, the company said in a statement.

US labor board upholds landmark Amazon union vote

Quikjet will transport Amazon customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, Amazon said in a press release.

The books-to-boots online retailer, which competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart in India, said the launch of Amazon Air would support over 1.1 million sellers in the country.

Amazon, which uses its own ground delivery services for shipping, also partners with Deutsche Post DHL Group controlled Blue Dart Express Ltd, one of India’s biggest air cargo carriers.

India Amazon Amazon Air Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd Deutsche Post DHL Group

Comments

1000 characters

Amazon launches air freight service in India

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce policy rate today

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

Read more stories