Pakistan experiences wide-scale power outage, restoration work underway

The government said that restoration is underway for the wide-scale power breakdown across Pakistan, which was caused after system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34am on Monday morning.

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan tweeted that a large voltage swing in the south cascaded northwards to cause the power breakdown, adding that supply was being restored.

"We are restoring electricity from north to south. Electricity is restored partially in distribution companies Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Sukkur.

"K-Electric reporting very limited restoration."

"According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system," the Ministry of Energy tweeted earlier.

It further said that system maintenance work is "progressing rapidly" and restoration of grid stations has been started from Warsak and in the last one hour limited number of grids of Islamabad Supply Company and Peshawar Supply Company have been restored.

Earlier, as per the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), the two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped.

KE seeks reduction of Rs10.262 per unit in FCA for December

QESCO added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, were also without power.

In Islamabad, nearly 117 grid stations were affected due to the breakdown.

K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Rana had stated in the morning there are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted, he said.

"The National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, affecting power supply to multiple cities across Pakistan. This has also cascaded to KE’s network affecting power supply to Karachi," KE said in a statement.

It added that its network is safe and protected and its teams are actively monitoring the situation and enabling restoration efforts.

We thank our customers for their patience in this time, the statement read.

The company later said that power supply to strategic facilities like airport, hospitals, and the Karachi Port is being restored on priority basis.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took notice of the power outage, and directed the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a "detailed report".

Moving to backup options

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, the largest hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said back up generators were used to provide uninterrupted electricity for the emergency ward, intensive care units, and laboratories.

Pakistan has enough power installed capacity to meet demand, especially in winter, when it mostly has a surplus.

But the country lacks resources to run its oil and gas powered plants and the sector is heavily in debt, and inadequate investment in infrastructure and power lines has resulted in the national grid suffering frequent breakdowns.

Users report outage of mobile phone services

As the power breakdown persisted, several users in Karachi also experienced dropped calls and issues in connectivity.

Users of various service provider took to social media and reported that they were unable to place or receive calls.

Power breakdown in October

Last year in October, a massive power breakdown hit Sindh and Punjab after a "fault in the country's southern transmission system", the Ministry of Energy had stated back then.

Electricity supply was suspended in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Matiari, Tharparkar and Larkana.