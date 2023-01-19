KE seeks reduction of Rs10.262 per unit in FCA for December

ISLAMABAD: The K-Electric (KE) has sought a negative adjustment of Rs10.262 per unit in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for December 2022 under the monthly FCA mechanism.

According to the data submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the power utility has to refund Rs12.081 billion to its consumers due to variations in fuel cost and electricity consumption during December of 2022.

The company has already recovered this amount from consumers in the light of reference price assumed by the regulator.

The regulator (Nepra) has framed two issues after going through the data submitted by the power utility — whether the requested fuel price variation is justified, and whether KE has followed the ‘merit order’ while allowing dispatches to its power plants as well as purchasing electricity from external resources.

In this regard, Nepra has fixed January 30, 2023 for a public hearing on the proposed negative adjustment of Rs10.262 per unit in FCA for December 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023