AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KE seeks reduction of Rs10.262 per unit in FCA for December

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The K-Electric (KE) has sought a negative adjustment of Rs10.262 per unit in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for December 2022 under the monthly FCA mechanism.

According to the data submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the power utility has to refund Rs12.081 billion to its consumers due to variations in fuel cost and electricity consumption during December of 2022.

The company has already recovered this amount from consumers in the light of reference price assumed by the regulator.

The regulator (Nepra) has framed two issues after going through the data submitted by the power utility — whether the requested fuel price variation is justified, and whether KE has followed the ‘merit order’ while allowing dispatches to its power plants as well as purchasing electricity from external resources.

In this regard, Nepra has fixed January 30, 2023 for a public hearing on the proposed negative adjustment of Rs10.262 per unit in FCA for December 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra fuel price power plants K-Electric fuel adjustment charges

Comments

1000 characters

KE seeks reduction of Rs10.262 per unit in FCA for December

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Food inflation highest in South Asia after Sri Lanka: World Bank

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

UAE has rolled over $2bn loan: SBP governor

Forex: industry makes prudent move

‘Gwadar plants on Thar coal’: Two Chinese loans to be confirmed soon

Revenue Div allowed to publish tax directory of MPs for 2020

Read more stories