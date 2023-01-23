Country self-sufficient only in political parties, media houses, says ex-PM

QUETTA: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday stressed the need to ensure political stability to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

“We have to see whether the constitution has failed us or we have failed it. Anyways, we are all responsible for the current political situation of the country. Today, the country is self-sufficient only in political parties and media channels. All we need to do is to change the direction of political setup and bring it to problems being faced by public,” he said while addressing the journalists at Quetta Press Club on Sunday.

He was flanked by former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Balochistan National Party leader and Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani.

“Lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Senate have to go for an open debate on serious issues confronting Pakistan today,” he said.

He called for an end to the politics of maligning each other and urged all political forces to put their heads together to bring the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.

“When politics turns into enmity, people’s problems remain. It is unfortunate that the economic crisis and failure of politics has reached its peak,” Abbasi said.

He also lamented that there was no forum where issues could be discussed openly, adding that Pakistan’s “extraordinary” situation must be meted with “extraordinary action”. He also stressed the need for governments to actually perform.

“Political stability in the country is now inevitable and difficult decisions will have to be made to stabilize the country. It s time to shun politics of hatred, accusations and backbiting,” he said.

“The time has come to give the people of Pakistan their due rights,” he added. The PML-N stalwart further said the country s problems must be discussed at a non-partisan forum. “The main reason for the problems of Balochistan is unrepresented people.”

He said despite having the most resources, Balochistan was the poorest of all provinces. He touched upon various issues, including the issue of missing persons.

“Solution to all the problems of Balochistan from utilities to Gwadar is in the constitution,” the former premier said, adding: “However, as long as senators come to power by paying Crores of rupees, nothing will change.”

He also added that all stakeholders in the country had contributed to creating the chaos that pervaded and that all must now turn from the blame game and work together to resolve the country’s many crises. “There is a need to discuss the new social contract,” he urged.

Abbasi also called upon the judiciary to review its past decisions, urging it to “rectify the injustices” done to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to a question, Abbasi said: “The injustices done to Mian Nawaz Sharif Sahab — we talk about Mian Nawaz Sharif returning to the country but we should also rectify those injustices and those injustices are evident.”

He said: “I always say that it is the judiciary’s job to review the decisions that have had (adverse) effects on Pakistan — immense ones.

“I do not want to talk about those issues (…) whatever, affect the judiciary’s decisions and actions have had in running this country, they have played a major role in the matters that plague the country today.” At another point during the talk, he said that the speakers had not criticised anyone but themselves, adding: “We all are responsible (for the current situation), including politicians, military officials, judges (and) the media. (…) We are not here to blame anyone.” Responding to another question, he asserted: “There have been martial laws for a long time in our country. There has also been the military’s interference in politics (and) has been present — even currently.”

He went on to say: “There is a need to end it (military’s interference) and bring it within Constitutional boundaries. This in particular will give you the solution to the issues. Is it possible within a day? Only time will tell.”