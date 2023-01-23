AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Use of technology stressed to deal with water scarcity

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
HYDERABAD: Use of technology is helpful in meeting water shortages that looms large over the country due to climate changes, said speakers of training.

The four-day training on “Satellite Remote Sensing for estimation evapo-transpiration” was held by FAO, an organization for Food and Agriculture of the United Nations on topic of “Satellite Remote Sensing for Evaporation Estimation” for transforming Indus Basin with climate resilient agriculture and water management.

The experts from Sindh Agriculture University Sub-Campus Umerkot, Agriculture Extension Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, SIDA, Water Management, Irrigation Department and Farm Water Management Sindh were participated in training program, and the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering provided the technical assistance and laboratory facilitates.

Bart Coerver, from Netherlands served as Master Trainer and Mohammad Akasha, Water Management and Hydrology Specialist, as focal persons on behalf of FAO.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that in the future we may face more water shortage problems, so the technology of growing crops with less water should be known to common farmers, while the use of modern satellite technology is indispensable to prevent wastage of water.

Dr. Marri said that we have to convince the farmers that water should be used according to the needs of the crops, and its wastage should be avoided.

He said that we have to start from now to introduce modern technologies to our progressive and small farmers, like water monitoring, forecasting of weather conditions, through Satellite Remote Sensing (SRS) and Geographical Information System (GIS), which will play vital role in the developed Agriculture, to protect our future generations from the effects of water shortage.

On this occasion, Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal also expressed his views; later Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri distributed certificates to the participants.

UN Technology Agriculture climate changes water scarcity UN FAO

