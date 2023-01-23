AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Business & Finance

KPEZDMC’s initiatives for industrialisation lauded

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:47am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pak Steel Muhammad Aslam Farid and distinguished guests from the industrial community of Hattar Economic Zone and Special Economic Zone lauded the performance and initiatives of KPEZDMC under the leadership of Javed Khattak.

Chairman Pak Steel/Farid Steel in a ceremony appreciated the positive and proactive role of Javed Iqbal Khattak as CEO KPEZDMC, said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

He reflected at their journey that started in 1949 with the inception of first unit in Rawalpindi, and the troubles they had to undergo at that time

However, the participants greatly appreciated the role KPEZDMC particularly in the last three years, towards the facilitation of the industrialists and towards ease of doing business that has remained a hallmark of KPEZDMC under his leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan industrialisation KPEZDMC industrial community Javed Khattak Aslam Farid

