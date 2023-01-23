Offices of NA, Senate Secretariat closed for 3 days

ISLAMABAD: Due to short circuit in the Parliament House building, offices of National Assembly and Senate Secretariat have been closed for three days. Taking cognizance of the situation, Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly have ordered immediate precautionary measures and concerned secretaries have been directed to take steps for resolution of the issue.

There was no loss of life or property, all the buildings will be inspected as a precautionary measure.

As a consequence, Chairman Senate called the sitting of the Senate earlier adjourned for Monday, the 23rd January, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. to meet on Thursday, the 26th January 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023