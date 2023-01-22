Zardari condemns terror attack on police station

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terror attack at a police station in Charsadda, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement on Saturday, Zardari expressed his concern over the increase in the terror attacks on the police force in the KP. He said that the police officers and jawans will continue to defeat the terrorists’ design. He paid rich tributes to the police officers and jawans.

He said that the federal and KP governments should take strict measures to defeat terrorists. He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

