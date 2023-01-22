Money laundering charges: FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) found no evidence to establish the charges of money laundering against Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

FIA Special Prosecutor told this to a special court on Saturday during the proceedings of a money laundering case against the prime minister and his family members.

The prosecutor further told the court that Suleman joined the investigation. However, he said, the investigating officer found no evidence of money laundering or receiving kickbacks against the suspect.

The prosecutor also submitted the same report regarding another suspect Tahir Naqvi.

In light of the agency’s report, Suleman and Naqvi withdrew their bail petitions and the court adjourned further hearings of the case till February 2.

Earlier, the investigating officer submitted a supplementary challan to the extent of Suleman as other suspects including PM Shehbaz and his elder son Hamza Shehbaz had already been acquitted in the money laundering case.

Suleman also appeared before the court on the expiry of his interim pre-arrest bail.

Responding to the reporters outside the court, Suleman clarified a tweet he recently posted to criticise the last three finance ministers for their performance.

He said his tweet was against the finance ministers of the PTI government that changed at least five ministers. He dispelled an impression as if he had also criticised the performance of Miftah Ismail, who served as the first finance minister during the sitting coalition government of the PDM led by his father.

The NAB alleged that the family members and benamidars of PM Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances of billions of rupees in their personal bank accounts.

