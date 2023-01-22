AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP receives Rs18bn for elections

INP Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received Rs18 billion for general election. Sources said on Saturday that the amount of Rs18 billion has been provided to the ECP for pre-election expenditures.

The ECP has decided to spend the received amount for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The ECP has sent new estimate of election expenditures as due to holding separate general elections in two assemblies, the expenditures would increase by Rs10 billion.

It is worth mentioning here that the ECP had earlier estimated election expenditures at Rs47 billion which mount to Rs57 billion due to separate elections in two assemblies.

KP elections ECP

Comments

1000 characters

ECP receives Rs18bn for elections

Ex-bureaucrat Azam sworn in as caretaker KP CM

SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Account opening: SECP directs AMCs to carry out due diligence

Delay due to govt entities: PPIB to exempt big hydropower projects from fees, charges

Tickets for upcoming polls in Punjab, KP: PTI initiates consultation process

Negative growth of 66.73pc YoY: H1 mobile phones import stands at $362.862m

Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

FBR body imposes 2pc customs duty on import of ‘PCB Boards for LED TV’

Identification of accused by witnesses: LHC issues guideline

‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

Read more stories