ECP receives Rs18bn for elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received Rs18 billion for general election. Sources said on Saturday that the amount of Rs18 billion has been provided to the ECP for pre-election expenditures.

The ECP has decided to spend the received amount for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The ECP has sent new estimate of election expenditures as due to holding separate general elections in two assemblies, the expenditures would increase by Rs10 billion.

It is worth mentioning here that the ECP had earlier estimated election expenditures at Rs47 billion which mount to Rs57 billion due to separate elections in two assemblies.