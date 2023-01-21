AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2023 03:24pm
Follow us

CHENNAI: India’s top cement maker, UltraTech Cement, reported a 38% decrease in quarterly profit on Saturday, dented by a surge in expenses.

Profit for the three months through December fell to 10.62 billion rupees ($131.2 million) from 17.10 billion rupees the same period a year earlier, UltraTech said in an exchange filing.

Expenses surged to 141.23 billion rupees from 114.22 billion rupees.

Competition is rising in India’s cement industry, with manufacturers increasing capacity to stave off the sector’s newest entrant, the Adani Group.

Costs of petcoke and coal stabilised in the quarter from their highs and will moderate this quarter and beyond, setting cement producers up for a better 2023 after a lacklustre 2022, analysts say.

Rising government spending, a recovery in the rural economy on a pickup in farm incomes and pre-sales of housing real estate should also help the industry recover.

Shares in UltraTech closed marginally lower at 7,177.15 rupees on Friday. The stock fell nearly 8% last year.

India’s GDP India’s economy cement maker UltraTech Cement

Comments

1000 characters

India’s UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%

Money-laundering case: FIA clears Suleman Shehbaz over ‘no evidence’

Azam Khan takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker CM

Another cold wave to grip Sindh from Sunday: PMD

Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population

India’s Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns

Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

Read more stories