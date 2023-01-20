AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank accounts: SBP advises banks to facilitate mosques

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has advised banks to facilitate mosques (Masajid) in opening of bank accounts after fulfilling applicable requirements.

According to SBP, various stakeholders have raised concerns regarding non-provision of banking services to mosques (Masajid), particularly opening of their bank accounts, on various pretexts, which is against the objective of financial inclusion and documentation of economy.

Accordingly, SBP has advised the banks and MFBs to refrain from any discriminatory behaviour, and facilitate Masajid in opening their bank accounts after fulfilling applicable requirements as stipulated in Trust, Societies and Associations categories, NGOs/ NPOs/ charities.

Moreover, banks and MFBs guide their unregistered prospective Masjid customers to get themselves registered under the relevant category.

In addition to the above, the maximum Turn Around Time (TAT) for decision to open or decline Masjid account shall be five (05) working days from the date of completion of all legal and regulatory requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP bank accounts MFBs Masajid

Comments

1000 characters

Bank accounts: SBP advises banks to facilitate mosques

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories