Iesco to hold open katchery

ISLAMABAD: Iesco management and field formations have always tried to address the issues of esteemed customers on priority basis while at the same time ensuring the provision of best services to them.

In the same spirit and with a sense of professional responsibility, Iesco has issued a schedule of open katchery in all operational circles.

According to the details, Islamabad Circle (Bhara Kahu Urban Sub Division Iesco, Islamabad), Rawalpindi City Circle (Shalimar Club, Rehmanabad, Murree Road, Rawalpindi) Rawalpindi Cantt Circle (Magnum Shadi Hall, Bostan Khan Road, Scheme-3, Rawalpindi), Super-intending Engineers will hold open katchery on January 20, 2023 (Friday) From 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and will issue necessary instructions to resolve the issues of consumers on the spot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023