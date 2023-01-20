Interim protective bail granted to Gill

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted an interim protective bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and restrained police from arresting him till January 24.

Earlier, his counsel argued before the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not provided the details of the cases registered against the petitioner.

A law officer told the court that there was no case registered with the FIA against Gill.

However, he said, a public prosecutor told him that police lodged a case against the petitioner. The law officer, however, contended that he did not have the details of the case.

The court after hearing the law officer allowed the petition and granted protective bail to Gill till next hearing.

