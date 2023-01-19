AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron, Sanchez agree on ‘proactive’ response to US trade dispute

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2023 08:38pm
Follow us

BARCELONA: French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez said Thursday they had agreed a common position on how to respond to a brewing trade dispute with Washington over alleged protectionism.

“We are both aware of the fact that we need to react in a very proactive way” to Washington’s massive investment plan to accelerate the US transition to green energy, Macron said after the two leaders signed a treaty in Barcelona.

Europe fears the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will pour billions of dollars into climate-friendly technologies, will distort transatlantic trade to give American companies an unfair advantage.

Trade teams talk business; it’s no Russian roulette

“Europe is facing a critical moment because of the (Ukraine) war, but also because of trade decisions being taken by Europe’s allies such as the United States,” said the Spanish prime minister as he stood next to Macron.

“We welcome the fact that the United States is joining the shift to green energy, but I believe we have to reach an agreement in which this commitment… does not mean the deindustrialisation of Europe,” he said.

Europe is currently trying to obtain exemptions to the IRA to minimise the harm to its industries.

But Macron, who has denounced the plan as “super aggressive”, wants Brussels to quickly follow suit with a similar massive initiative to avoid a flight of European companies relocating to take advantage of the US subsidies.

Seeking Madrid’s backing for his uncompromising stance on the brewing dispute with Washington was a key aim of his visit to Barcelona and on Sunday he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to drum up further support.

Last week, the European Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, told a business forum in Madrid that the EU was planning new subsidies to promote in-house green technologies and to counter the US plan, which European carmakers see as protectionist.

Trade Emmanuel Macron Pedro Sanchez

Comments

1000 characters

Macron, Sanchez agree on ‘proactive’ response to US trade dispute

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $258 mn, now stand at $4.6bn

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

Three policemen martyred in TTP attack in northern Pakistan

22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister

Will challenge appointment of caretaker CM by CEC in Supreme Court: Elahi

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

DAVOS 2023: UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in Indian rupees

NA speaker says 'convinced' 34 PTI MNAs wanted to resign

Read more stories