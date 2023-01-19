AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
Will challenge appointment of caretaker CM by CEC in Supreme Court: Elahi

  • Caretaker CM proposed by the CEC will not be permitted to govern Punjab province, Elahi says
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jan, 2023 08:06pm
Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will challenge the selection of the caretaker setup by the chief election commissioner (CEC) in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore following the launch of the Quran Portal, Elahi said that the CEC had demonstrated biased intentions towards the former prime minister Imran Khan and that they had proposed names for the caretaker chief minister that included members of the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

Elahi noted that Nasir Khosa - one of the three names initially proposed by the coalition government - had previously served as chief secretary to Shehbaz Sharif and one of the proposed names had been the cabinet secretary during Sharif’s tenure.

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

PML-N, on the other hand, had proposed "non-serious" names of Mohsin Raza Naqvi - a renowned media personality- and Ahad Cheema - a former bureaucrat - who he said were loyal to the Sharif family.

He stressed that if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed one of the opposition-proposed names, then they will challenge the appointment in the Supreme Court.

"A caretaker proposed by the CEC would not be permitted to govern the affairs of the Punjab province," he added.

Supreme Court ECP caretaker chief minister Parvez Elahi

