Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

ISLAMABAD: The process for the appointment of caretaker chief minister Punjab has reportedly started as the former ruling coalition and opposition are said to be considering different names to finalise a pick for the coveted slot.

In this connection, the former provincial ruling coalition comprising of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have started considering different candidates, reports surfaced on Sunday.

Likewise, the former provincial opposition, headed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and mainly having comprised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), are also considering their nominees. The names of the candidates that are under reported consideration of the two camps are still not clear but speculations are rife that some senior ex-judges, as well as, retired bureaucrats are in run for the slot of the caretaker CM Punjab.

Caretaker set-up after due consultations: Elahi

Earlier on Saturday, Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman wrote letters to outgoing CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Opposition Leader of the outgoing Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz to “participate in the process of appointment of caretaker chief minister” and provide a name of the candidate for this slot within three days — not later than 10:10 pm on January 17 or coming Tuesday –under Article 224 (1) (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

This article provides that on dissolution of an assembly on completion of its term, or in case it is dissolved under Article 58 or Article 112, the governor shall appoint a caretaker cabinet: Provided that the caretaker CM shall be appointed by the governor in consultation with the CM and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing provincial assembly.

On Thursday, the outgoing CM Punjab sent an advice to the governor Punjab for the dissolution of Punjab Assembly under Article 112 (1) – a day after CM Elahi secured vote of confidence in the provincial legislature by grabbing the required number of 186 votes to prove simply majority in 371—seat assembly — in what appeared to be a massive setback to the opposition that was eyeing the CM’s ouster in a bid to elevate its own candidate to head Pakistan’s largest province.

Article 112 (1) provides that the governor shall dissolve the provincial assembly if so advised by the CM; and the provincial assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of 48 hours after the CM has so advised.

Following the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is also expected soon as part of PTI’s plan to put pressure on the federal government to go for general elections.

