AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Stocks slide on returning recession fears

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2023 06:14pm
LONDON: Stock markets mostly slid and other major assets including the dollar and oil weakened Thursday after disappointing US data renewed worries about possible global recession this year.

The optimism that flowed through trading floors since the start of the year has taken a knock this week, hit in large part by weak US economic data and earnings.

The downbeat mood offset hopes that China’s economy would enjoy a strong recovery this year as it moves away from its zero-Covid policy.

“An overnight sell-off in the US has soured sentiment,” noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Weak US retail sales suggested consumers’ resilience may have been pushed beyond breaking point.”

Mould added that Microsoft’s plan to slash 10,000 jobs “and a series of weak earnings reports also didn’t help the market’s mood”.

European shares extend winning streak on earnings boost

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday insisted that the eurozone economy would fare “a lot better” this year than initially feared.

The economic “news has become much more positive in the last few weeks”, Lagarde told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and country’s stock market suffered minor losses after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock announcement that she would step down next month, saying she no longer has “enough in the tank”.

Expectations that US interest rates would not rise as much as previously feared weighed on the US dollar.

The yen bounced back strongly after Wednesday’s slump that had been triggered by a Bank of Japan decision not to tweak monetary policy.

Several Federal Reserve officials have warned that the US central bank would continue to tighten its own policy until inflation is brought down from multi-decade highs.

After five straight rises, Norway left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.75 percent Thursday, but hinted at a fresh rise in March.

Worries about recession weighed also on oil prices, despite hopes for a spike in demand as China reopens to the world.

Key figures around 1200 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,744.88 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.6 percent at 14,945.83

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.5 percent at 6,975.55

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.6 percent at 4,107.52

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.4 percent at 26,405.23 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 21,650.98 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,240.28 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.8 percent at 33,296.96 (close)

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 128.58 yen from 128.80 yen on Wednesday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0824 from $1.0797

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2356 from $1.2344

Euro/pound: UP at 87.60 pence from 87.43 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $78.92 a barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $84.37 a barrel

European stocks

