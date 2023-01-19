AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.91%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.5%)
DFML 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
DGKC 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.33%)
EPCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
MLCF 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.7%)
NETSOL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.06%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 73.50 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.78%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
TPLP 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
TRG 101.69 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.49%)
UNITY 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,849 Increased By 8.2 (0.21%)
BR30 13,589 Increased By 198 (1.48%)
KSE100 38,917 Increased By 126.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 14,427 Increased By 78.8 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investors underpricing ECB rate hikes, Knot says

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 02:17pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

FRANKFURT: Markets may be underestimating planned rate hikes by the European Central Bank and investors should take more seriously its guidance to raise rates in multiples of 50 basis points, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Thursday.

The ECB flagged a steady pace of 50 basis point rates hikes in the months ahead but investors have started to price out some of those moves, anticipating smaller increases and a lower peak in interest rates. “It will not stop after a single 50 basis point hike, that’s for sure,” Knot told CNBC in an interview.

“I do think that at least until mid year, we will be in tightening mode.” “The sort of market developments that I’ve seen over the last two weeks or so, are not entirely welcome,” Knot said after investors priced out some rate hikes. “I don’t think that they are compatible, actually, with a timely return of inflation towards 2%.”

Knot said that for the time being, the bank was only focused on the risk of tightening policy too little and a more balanced risk perception is still some time away. Markets now see the ECB’s 2% deposit rate rising to around 3.2% by mid-year, a big downgrade from levels around 3.5% priced at the turn of the year.

ECB’s might raise interest rates at current pace for a while

While a 50 basis point hike for February is fully priced in, markets are oscillating between 25 and 50 for March. Part of the change is related to more benign rate hike expectations from the US Federal Reserve and an anticipation that the ECB would follow its US counterpart if its slowed or stopped with rate hikes.

But while US inflation has likely peaked, euro zone inflation could still tick higher and core inflation, which filters out volatile food and fuel prices, is still going up.

“Core inflation shows no signs of abating,” Knot said. “I would first need to see different dynamics in core inflation before I could start thinking about a more equal balance of risk.”

Also read

European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Investors underpricing ECB rate hikes, Knot says

Trade teams talk business; it’s no Russian roulette

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal gain against US dollar

World Bank Pakistan Chief refutes media reports indicating delay in loans approval

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Most Gulf markets in red as US recession fears dent appetite

Pakistan's power generation cost increases significantly in December

Forex: industry makes prudent move

Read more stories