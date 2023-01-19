AVN 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.82%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.5%)
DFML 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
DGKC 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.33%)
EPCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
MLCF 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.7%)
NETSOL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.06%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 73.50 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.78%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.91%)
TRG 101.60 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.4%)
UNITY 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,848 Increased By 6.8 (0.18%)
BR30 13,589 Increased By 197.9 (1.48%)
KSE100 38,930 Increased By 139.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 14,433 Increased By 85.3 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2023 02:17pm
Princess Diana wearing the Attallah Cross. Photo: Sotheby's
Princess Diana wearing the Attallah Cross. Photo: Sotheby's
Follow us

LONDON: American reality television star and social media colossus Kim Kardashian has purchased the Attallah Cross, the amethyst and diamond pendant famously worn on several occasions by Princess Diana, according to the auction house Sotheby's.

The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for 163,800 pounds ($202,300) during the auction house's 'Royal and Noble' sale in London on Wednesday.

Photo: Sotheby's
Photo: Sotheby's

The pendant -- which Diana notably wore to a 1987 charity gala -- fetched more than twice the pre-auction minimum estimate, with Sotheby's confirming it was bought by a representative on behalf of Kardashian.

"Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah Cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive," Sotheby's Kristian Spofforth said before the sale.

"To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life."

The pendant will not be the first piece of fashion history to cross paths with Kardashian.

'The Golden Canary': Sotheby's unveils record-breaking diamond in Dubai

Last year, the 42-year-old made headlines for attending the Met Gala in the very dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she serenaded then-president John F Kennedy on his birthday in 1962.

Kardashian was initially accused of having damaged the screen legend's gown, but Los Angeles-based museum Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which owns the piece, denied the allegations.

Islamic, South Asian & Middle Eastern Week set to begin at Sotheby's

Princess Diana Kim Kardashian Sotheby's Garrard

Comments

1000 characters

Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana

Trade teams talk business; it’s no Russian roulette

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal gain against US dollar

World Bank Pakistan Chief refutes media reports indicating delay in loans approval

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Most Gulf markets in red as US recession fears dent appetite

Pakistan's power generation cost increases significantly in December

Forex: industry makes prudent move

Read more stories