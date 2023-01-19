AVN 63.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.7%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.54%)
EPCL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4%)
MLCF 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
NETSOL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
OGDC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.76%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 71.36 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.72%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.93%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
TPLP 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.84%)
TRG 100.60 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.39%)
UNITY 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,834 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.17%)
BR30 13,453 Increased By 62.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 38,801 Increased By 10.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,383 Increased By 34.7 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top woman Indian wrestler accuses administrator, coaches of abuse

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2023 12:35pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s most decorated women wrestlers, has accused her federation chief and several coaches of sexually harassing multiple athletes.

Phogat made the allegations at a public protest in New Delhi on Wednesday, backed by several other top wrestlers, male and female.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) – who is also an MP for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party – and trainers were culpable, she told reporters.

“Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president,” she said.

“I know at least 10-20 girls in the national camp who have come and told me their stories,” she told reporters.

The allegations come months after the coach of the country’s national cycling team was sacked following sexual harassment charges.

India is a deeply hierarchical society and Phogat said many wrestlers were intimidated from coming forward because of their humble origins.

“They are scared because of their family background. They can’t fight them because they are powerful.”

“Wrestling is our only livelihood and they are not letting us do it. Our only option is to die. So might as well do good before dying,” she added.

She did not state that she was a victim herself.

Fellow wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was also part of the protest, endorsed the allegations.

“Athletes work hard to win medals for the country, but the federation has done nothing but let us down,” she tweeted.

Gill’s double ton helps India survive Bracewell blitz

India’s #MeToo movement gathered momentum in 2018 after a Bollywood actress accused a senior actor of sexual harassment.

Soon after, women from other backgrounds came forward with multiple allegations, including against a former government minister, but activists say there has been little fundamental change.

According to local media reports, Singh denied the allegations, saying he was “ready to be hanged” if even a single woman wrestler proved the sexual harassment charge.

India’s sports ministry has asked the federation to respond to the allegations within 72 hours, reports said.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who is male and also joined the protest, accused Singh of running the federation in a high-handed manner.

“The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved,” he tweeted.

“But what if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down.”

Also read

Bharatiya Janata Party Commonwealth Games Vinesh Phogat Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh India’s most decorated women wrestlers Wrestling Federation of India sexually harassing Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia

Comments

1000 characters

Top woman Indian wrestler accuses administrator, coaches of abuse

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal gain against US dollar

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Forex: industry makes prudent move

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Read more stories