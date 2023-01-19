Shell resumes cargoes from Prelude LNG after nearly a month

Shell Plc said on Wednesday it resumed liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Prelude Floating LNG (FLNG) facility off northwest Australia, following a temporary technical outage in December due to a small fire.

The London-based energy major had halted gas production at the facility last month after a small fire at the 3.6 million tonnes a year facility, the world’s biggest floating LNG vessel.

Over the past one year, Shell has faced several issues pertaining to Prelude.

In December 2021, the facility lost all power and was shut for four months until March, and also faced disruption due to work bans by unions fighting for better pay.

Prelude FLNG, which shipped its first LNG cargo in June 2019, is majority owned by Shell with a 67.5% stake, while Japan’s Inpex Corp, Korea Gas Corp and Taiwan’s CPC Corp holding the rest.