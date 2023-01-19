Malik Junaid appointed CG of Angola

KARACHI: Malik Junaid Imam, Director of Popular Group of Industries has been appointed honorary Consul of the Republic of Angola in Karachi. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi approved the appointment and issued instructions to give all the privileges, immunities and advantages thereunto belonging to him.

According to the notification issued by the President house, the government of Angola appointed Malik Junaid Imam as Honorary consul in Karachi with consular jurisdiction over the Sindh province of Pakistan. The notification is signed by President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Malik Junaid Imam is son of the Senator Emam Deen Shoqeen from Pakistan People’s Party.

