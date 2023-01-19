Nawaz to return within a month, says governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman said on Wednesday that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to the country within one month.

Talking to media persons, he disclosed that the PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz would return to the country in a week. “I will be there at the airport to welcome Nawaz Sharif, “ he said.

Regarding the Punjab Assembly’s dissolution, he said, “During the meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, he (Elahi) told me that he is not of the view to dissolve the assembly.”

He [Elahi] told me he would persuade PTI chief Imran Khan not to dissolve the assembly, the governor said.

About the appointment of caretaker Punjab chief minister, the governor stated that he made effort to get the opposition and the outgoing Punjab government to agree on the appointment of the chief minister but was unsuccessful.

“I held talks with both Parvez Elahi and Malik Ahmed Khan on the caretaker Punjab chief minister but both rejected each other’s names,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023