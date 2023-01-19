AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures up

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures edged higher on Tuesday, but lagged bigger gains by soybeans. March canola gained $1 to settle at $841.90 per tonne.

Spread trades between commodities continued to be a major trading feature and weakened canola prices earlier in the session, as investors sold canola and bought soybean oil, a trader said. March-May canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 5,464 times.

Chicago corn and soybean futures rallied as signs of export demand and follow-through support from last week’s bullish US government supply/demand reports overshadowed early pressure from wetter South American weather forecasts. Euronext May rapeseed futures dipped.

Corn Soybeans ICE canola US government commodities

Comments

1000 characters

ICE canola futures up

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Food inflation highest in South Asia after Sri Lanka: World Bank

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

UAE has rolled over $2bn loan: SBP governor

Forex: industry makes prudent move

‘Gwadar plants on Thar coal’: Two Chinese loans to be confirmed soon

Revenue Div allowed to publish tax directory of MPs for 2020

Read more stories