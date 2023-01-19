LHC seeks report from Ruda on farmers’ petitions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) and police on some identical petitions of farmer Faqir Muhammad and others against acquiring their land forcibly.

The petitioners through their counsel contended that the Supreme Court had restrained the authority from acquiring the land for the project further. He said the respondent authority did not pay heed to the court orders and it is acquiring the land with the help of police forcibly.

